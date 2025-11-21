Letters from a Girl (Who's Trying to See It All)

Letters from a Girl (Who's Trying to See It All)

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Guido's Lounge & Lofi Cafe's avatar
Guido's Lounge & Lofi Cafe
Nov 23, 2025

It’s interesting that the connection between the protagonist and his dog, Toko, was the most powerful part—it really proves that having a loyal pet is the key to surviving anything, even the apocalypse!

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2 replies by Jardisha M. and others
Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Nov 23, 2025

Thank you for such a deep and beautiful review.

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