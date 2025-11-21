If you love the movies I am Legend, The Maze Runner, and Cast Away, you should read The Illuminated by Alexander Semenyuk.

⚠️ This book review contains spoilers. Proceed with caution. ⚠️

A Little Bit About The Book

From Goodreads: After the apocalypse comes, the Earth still spins, and for some, it’s not the end but the beginning of a new life. As hard as it is, dreams still exist, and for one lonely man, the dream is seeing the ocean at least once, so he sets off on the most dangerous journey together with his loyal dog.

Here are my favorite quotes:

The more we worry, the less we truly see

Did humans always want a little more? And is that what led to their destroying everything?

What was the right time? I never knew. I could imagine every thinking human had pondered and asked questions about the right time for whatever they needed or planned.

How Reading This Felt Like

I didn’t dare breathe. I was on the edge. These days, I don’t usually read books with combat scenes. But when the story’s narrator fought with wild beasts and a mutated human, I felt the thrill! The fast-paced scenes will let you feel the imminent danger our narrator faced. I was scared, I didn’t know if he would survive the journey.

This is a warm hug to my cats. You may be the last person on Earth, but if you have a pet with you, you’ll be fine. Honestly, I think our protagonist wouldn’t last the whole journey without Toko, his dog. I am not a huge dog person. However, this book made me appreciate our hound friends. If dogs (or other pets) are your life, you’ll surely love this book. As for me, I adore and take care of eight cats. So, I totally relate to the narrator’s love and relationship with Toko.

It felt like a message from the future. Reading about the apocalypse in the story, I was saddened by the state of the world. I was afraid it would happen to us. Witnessing the devastation of Typhoon Tino (Cyclone Kalmaegi) first-hand here in my province, we may not be very far from an apocalypse. We’ll likely face the same consequences if we continue to ignore nature’s warning.

A reminder about my parents. Grief and melancholy are some themes I found in the story. And these made me think of my aging parents. On the night I finished the book, I was sobbing hard at the thought. The night changes, and we are getting older. And so are our parents.

A satisfying and hopeful ending. From the beginning of the story, I have been rooting for the narrator. The journey was dangerous and scary. Because of the perils he was facing, there were times when I was second-guessing whether he’d make it. (And personally, I prefer the story to reveal itself to me. I rarely try to predict how the story will go. Even with whodunit books or movies, I don’t burden myself with analyzing the clues). I was finally able to relax when he and his dog arrived at their destination in one piece! I was seriously rooting for him.

Get The Illuminated on Amazon

My Verdict

Overall, I loved this novella! The writing style is easy to digest. It is quick-paced and a short read - perfect for those lazy Sunday afternoons. Although it has only about 50 pages, the details are vivid and rich. I wasn’t prepared to be on a roller-coaster ride of emotions. And it was a good ride!

I truly enjoyed reading this, and I highly recommend it to people who love pets, adventure, and a hopeful story.