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When You Can't Seem to Win
You know that pang when you're disappointed with the path you chose?
Mar 26
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Jardisha M.
3
2
1
December 2025
Thanks For Spending 2025 With Me!
What an honor to have spent this year with you!
Dec 30, 2025
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Jardisha M.
4
2
I'm Ditching New Year's Resolutions, Here's A Mindful Ritual Instead
Ever heard of Rauhnächte? If you are a spiritual person, this might be for you.
Dec 19, 2025
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Jardisha M.
1
Wrecked For Good (Emotionally)
I enjoyed Wicked: For Good! My thoughts about the movie + the politics in the story.
Dec 1, 2025
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Jardisha M.
2
1
November 2025
The Experience of Reading The Illuminated by Alexander Semenyuk
Jardi's Book Review #1
Nov 21, 2025
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Jardisha M.
10
4
1
October 2025
The Magic (or Science) of Book Reports and Book Reviews
I was a sophomore in college when I last wrote a book review and character analysis paper. Now, I'm 28 years old. And after all these years, I'm back at…
Oct 10, 2025
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Jardisha M.
4
1
September 2025
Curiosity Masked as Indecisiveness
Sharing the resources that helped me. Final piece of the 3-part series on my indecisiveness in choosing what to pursue, wanting to be a lot of things…
Sep 28, 2025
6
1
2
Chasing After Excitement and Joy
Part 2 of a 3-part series on my indecisiveness in choosing what to pursue, wanting to be a lot of things, and how I cope with it.
Sep 11, 2025
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Jardisha M.
9
3
1
August 2025
Don't Follow Your Dreams.
Follow what excites you. Part 1 of a 3-part series on my indecisiveness in choosing what to pursue, wanting to be a lot of things, and how I cope with…
Aug 29, 2025
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Jardisha M.
17
13
2
July 2025
A Moment of Clarity At the Doctor's Clinic
You have been meditating for a good amount of time. But you see no "progress". When you sit to meditate, you're dreading the distractions. Perhaps it's…
Jul 28, 2025
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Jardisha M.
5
2
😳 A Plateful Serving of Spaghetti and Life Lesson
I'm telling you a secret...
Jul 22, 2025
•
Jardisha M.
7
3
Be Seen Trying Hard
It's awesome to be passionate about the things that excite you!
Jul 14, 2025
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Jardisha M.
6
1
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